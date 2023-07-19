Avera Medical Minute
New Childcare Crisis Report presented to SF community

A new Childcare Crisis Report was presented to the community at the informational meeting to address the need for action in Sioux Falls.(Dakota News Now)
By Baylee Peterson
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A new Childcare Crisis Report was presented to the community at the informational meeting to address the need for action in Sioux Falls.

This report was presented by Sioux Falls Childcare Collaborative members with the goal of sharing findings from the study as well as several solutions.

Rebecca Wimmer, SFSD community partnerships & after school programs coordinator shared the importance of teamwork in tackling the issues.

“One of the things we learned throughout this process and the study that we did for childcare is that it is not one entity’s responsibility to find solutions for childcare. If we are really going to figure out a solution, it is going to take multiple different sectors working together and so the city plays a part in that as do our community business and our individual childcare providers,” said Rebecca Wimmer, SFSD community partnerships & after school programs coordinator.

Kassidi Smith, SF Boys & Girls Clubs chief operations officer shared how she has seen the need for action to support parents in the workfree.

“At boys and girls club I have sat with families before who have chosen to leave the workforce to leave their employer because childcare is too unaffordable for them, so instead of being involved in our community working they’re choosing to stay home with their children,” said Kassidi Smith, SF Boys & Girls Clubs chief operations officer.

Corri Poore, Little Tykes University owner gave his perspective on the issue.

“I think for the longest time, childcare because it is that job that comes with this amount of passion providers and owners have set aside the fact that it needs to be profitable as well,” said Corri Poore, Little Tykes University owner.

He shared some solutions he believes will help aid in the crisis.

“Regulation to me, taxation to me, are the places that we’re going to see the most wiggle room as far as the crisis is concerned,” said Poore.

The need for a specialized position was also discussed during the presentation.

“I think one of the most important things to come out of the childcare collaborative study is that need for someone to be in the Office of Youth and Child Development really heading up going forward making those business and community connections government connections,” said Smith.

If anyone is interested in this dedicated position, they are encouraged to reach out to members from the Sioux Falls Childcare Collaborative for more information.

Sioux Falls Childcare Collaborative | Sioux Falls Thrive

