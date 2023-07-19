NorthWestern Energy proposes 18% rate increase

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Rising costs have prompted NorthWestern Energy to propose a rate increase that could make an average household’s energy bill grow by nearly $20 a month.

Just a month after reducing Xcel Energy’s proposed 18% rate increase to just 6%, the Public Utilities Commission has another energy provider making its case to them.

Jo Dee Black, a public relations specialist for NorthWestern Energy, said with the proposed rate increase, the average residential customer would see an 18.3% increase in their energy bill. The proposal would increase the company’s annual revenue by nearly $31 million.

“Our rates that are in place now for our South Dakota customers were set in 2015. We have certainly seen increases in cost to do business, just like other businesses have, since then,” said Black.

Along with rising costs, NorthWestern Energy also has invested funds into reliable energy by recently opening the $90 million Bob Glanzer Generating Station in Huron.

“That is a very responsive generating resource for us. It can go from not generating anything to full capacity in eight minutes. It can match the variability of wind,” said Black.

While the rate increase proposal was filed in June, customers won’t see a change in their energy bill this year.

”We’re a regulated company, and so, our rates are authorized by the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission. This is the beginning of the process, there are many more steps,” said Black.

The PUC has given itself six months to study the rate increase proposal, but if a decision isn’t made within those six months, NorthWestern Energy could implement an interim rate increase.

NorthWestern Energy serves 64,700 customers in South Dakota, and they realize those customers might not be happy about the proposal.

”We certainly recognize that right now, many people are facing challenging times and nobody wants to see electric bills increase,” said Black.

For customers that are worried about their bills growing, Black said NorthWestern Energy has resources to help.

”If anybody is struggling or concerned about their ability to pay their bills, we want them to reach out to us right away. We have some programs and payment options that would be useful and we can also make referrals to assistance programs,” said Black.

Black said if a rate increase does go into effect, customers can expect to see a change in their bill in early 2024.

