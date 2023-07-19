O’Gorman’s Ryland Satter verbally commits to North Dakota State

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - O’Gorman’s Ryland Satter verbally committed to play for North Dakota State via Twitter today.

The senior-to-be with the Knights was a Jack of All Trades, playing halfback, running back, defensive and wideout as a junior, hauling in 58 passes for 1,000 yards and 14 touchdowns.

He is projected to play fullback at NDSU and will be a preferred walkon.

