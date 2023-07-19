One injured in south Sioux Falls house fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a house fire in south Sioux Falls Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened at 2:40 p.m. in the 4000 block of Yellowstone Ln.

Crews arrived on scene and found smoke coming from broken windows on the main floor of the house.

Firefighters found fire in the living room on the ground floor. Crews made entry on the first, second, and basement floors of the home and searched the house for any people.

Officials confirmed no one was in the home and extinguished the fire in minutes.

One person was injured, and no firefighters were injured.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue reports that the house suffered “moderate fire and smoke damage.”

The fire is under investigation. The house did not have a fire sprinkler system.

Rural Metro Ambulance and Sioux Falls Police Department assisted.

