Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

One injured in south Sioux Falls house fire

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a house fire in south Sioux Falls Tuesday afternoon.

The incident happened at 2:40 p.m. in the 4000 block of Yellowstone Ln.

Crews arrived on scene and found smoke coming from broken windows on the main floor of the house. 

Firefighters found fire in the living room on the ground floor. Crews made entry on the first, second, and basement floors of the home and searched the house for any people. 

Officials confirmed no one was in the home and extinguished the fire in minutes. 

One person was injured, and no firefighters were injured. 

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue reports that the house suffered “moderate fire and smoke damage.” 

The fire is under investigation. The house did not have a fire sprinkler system.

Rural Metro Ambulance and Sioux Falls Police Department assisted.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents respond to sentence for Watertown childcare provider in son’s death
Parents respond to sentence for Watertown childcare provider in son’s death
The offender — James Hanscom — is considered to be a high risk to re-offend.
High-risk offender to be released from prison to Sioux Falls area
Man arrested after threatening clerk with knife, disrupting traffic in Sioux Falls
Bison can become agitated more quickly during mating season, which typically occurs from...
Woman gored by bison at Yellowstone National Park
Man arrested for family dispute involving hammer

Latest News

In 2022, officers were able to make an appearance at all 19 of the National Night Out locations...
One Sioux Falls: National Night Out, reducing high speed & exhibition driving
Drive Out Domestic Violence 2023
Drive Out Domestic Violence campaign Match Day: Pipestone
Lincoln's JT Rock talks about his decision to leave high school early and join Iowa State
Lincoln's JT Rock on deciding to forego senior high school season and go to Iowa State
West Lyon defeats Van Buren County at 2A State Baseball Tournament
West Lyon hangs on to win in Iowa 2A State Baseball Quarterfinals