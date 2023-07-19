One Sioux Falls: National Night Out, reducing high speed & exhibition driving

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Lt. Andrew Siebenborn with the Sioux Falls Police Department gave a preview Wednesday of this year’s National Night Out events and reviewed last weekend’s effort to reduce high speed and exhibition driving in the city.

National Night Out is an event that promotes neighborhood spirit, as well as positive police and community partnerships. It will take place on Aug. 1.

Operation Dempsey

The Sioux Falls Police Department and South Dakota Highway Patrol partnered this past weekend for “Operation Dempsey,” a detail focused on high-speed and dangerous driving in the Sioux Falls area.

The operation took place July 15, from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

The Sioux Falls Police Department shared the following highlights of the detail:

• 19 total citations for Speeding

• 6 arrests for DWI (Alcohol)

• 2 arrests for DWI (Drugs)

• 4 Open Container citations

• 3 Drug Paraphernalia citations

• 1 Possession of Marijuana citation

• 1 Underage Consumption citation

• 2 Failure to Yield to Emergency Vehicle citations

• 21 other various citations

