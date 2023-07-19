Opportunity to get early start at Iowa State too good to pass up for Lincoln’s JT Rock

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - ”As I’ve been going to these camps and things over the summer, and playing on the AAU circuit and all that stuff, I started getting recruited by some of the more elite prep schools around the country. That was when the idea became more prevelant as to the Iowa State coaches. They were like ‘okay, if you want to leave home a year early you have the option to come here instead of go to prep school which is way further away’.” Iowa State Freshman JT Rock says.

Academically, Rock is ready for college and early graduation with a 3.91 grade point average. Getting prepared for basketball in the Big 12 was among the foremost things on JT’s mind when making the decision.

“I see it as a great opportunity to take an extra year and develop my game and get used to the speed of the game. Spend a lot of time in the weight room and really get my body ready for the Big 12 as well.” JT says.

Rock admits that the toughest part of leaving will be giving up the chance to win a state title with his Lincoln teammates, along with the other experiences a senior year of high school brings on and off the court.

“I think that, if I can set myself up in a better position to play basketball professionally, and that can be my career, I think that’s what I have to do because I love playing basketball.” Rock says.

And he’ll start doing that in Ames next month. Whether plays as a 17-year old true freshman, or redshirts this season, JT wants to be ready to make the most of his dream when he does hit the floor at Hilton Coliseum.

“This decision wasn’t really to get away from anything here or anyone here and the level of competition. It was just it seemed too good to pass up and that it seems what I have to do to take that next step. That (Playing for Iowa State) is going to be an amazing feeling. To put on that jersey, and stand in front of 14,600 people, and get to live out my dream of playing college basketball.” JT says.

