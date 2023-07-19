Pipeline setbacks a ‘toxic subject’ in certain counties

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - CO2 pipelines continue to be reviewed at many levels in South Dakota and some County Commissioners are speaking out about the complexity of the issue.

Navigator’s Heartland Greenway Project is mapped to go through five counties. Summit Carbon Solutions plans to span over a dozen.

Spink County Commissioner Chair Suzanne Smith wants to make it clear that their commission supports farmers and the ethanol industry.

“Totally upset with the landowners’ rights right now,” Smith said. “And our hands are tied. There isn’t anything we can do except support whatever they need from us. That’s what we’re going to do.”

When the commission chose a setback of half a mile from residencies, Smith said a Summit Carbon Solutions employee spoke up at their meeting.

“Aaron Eldridge with Summit, popped his hand up and said, everything we just heard will be challenged in court. Like, well, whatever, you know, this is what we do,” Smith said.

Tensions are high in Lincoln County, according to Commissioner Jim Schmidt.

“But it’s a very toxic subject down here in Lincoln County right now. The board is very divided on this idea,” Schmidt said.

Although their planning and zoning committee recommends a 750-foot setback, the commission is holding off on any decision due to the frequent changes in the CO2 pipeline situation. Schmidt believes the setback should be 330 feet.

“If we pass one, I want to have ours, the same as Minnehaha county because I think that having that kind of one and the third largest and the first largest counties working together on that,” Schmidt explained. “We’re watching what the PUC has to say, and we will probably look at our ordinance for a vote sometime in mid to late August.”

A setback distance for Lincoln County may not be determined until after the state Public Utilities Commission conducts its evidentiary hearing.

We reached out to both Navigator and Summit Carbon Solutions and are awaiting a response.

The PUC hearing for Navigator will start at 9:00 a.m. on July 25 through August 3 and the Casey Tibbs South Dakota Rodeo Center in Fort Pierre.

A PUC ad hoc committee is meeting on Friday to address how public input will be organized for those appearing in person. The possibility of remote testimony will also be discussed.

A spokesperson for Navigator responded by saying, “South Dakota has a rigorous and thorough process for the siting of infrastructure, like CO2 pipelines, in the state. This process includes public input, technical analysis, and ultimately a hearing on the critical components of the project proposal. We believe that through this process Navigator will have demonstrated to the Public Utilities Commission that Heartland Greenway satisfies the requirements necessary for a pipeline permit.”

A date for the PUC to review Summit Carbon Solutions has not been set.

