Sioux Metro Growth Alliance searches for next president & CEO with Fonkert leaving role

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Metro Growth Alliance announced Wednesday that the organization has started its search for a new president and CEO.

Jesse Fonkert will leave the position next month after three and a half years in the role. Fonkert is leaving to pursue an opportunity outside of the organization, according to Sioux Metro Growth Alliance.

“We’re grateful for Fonkert’s leadership of SMGA and wish him the best in his next position,” said SMGA Chair Jay Buchholz. “The Board’s focus now is selecting a President & CEO that can guide the organization into its next chapter, serve the needs of the membership base, and lead the five-person staff.”

“It has been an honor to serve as first, executive director of the combined Lincoln and Minnehaha County Economic Development Associations, and now as the president and CEO of SMGA,” shared Jesse Fonkert. “The success of our organization is thanks to the dedication of our staff, boards, and members of SMGA. I am excited for what the future holds for the economic development of this region and the continued progress of the Sioux Metro Growth Alliance.”

About the position

The next president and CEO will “design, carry out, manage, and direct economic development-related programs deemed appropriate by the Board of Directors.”

The role oversees marketing/public relations, facility/real estate options for business development, association development, and member services, and serves as the chief executive officer for SMGA. The President & CEO will report directly to the SMGA Board of Directors for direction, accountability and management of a five-member team.

If you would like to apply, you can do so by emailing a cover letter addressed to Jay Buchholz, a resume and a list of references to info@siouxmetro.com.

The job description can be viewed by clicking here or by visiting siouxmetro.com/news/2023/07/19/smga/smga-president-CEO-position-description/.

