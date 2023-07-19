Avera Medical Minute
Siouxland Oral hosts pop-up blood drive

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A single blood donation can save up to three lives, and on Wednesday, people in Sioux Falls had an opportunity to contribute.

4.5 million Americans need blood transfusions yearly; one in seven hospital patients will need blood. This is why Siouxland Oral on South Minnesota Avenue hosted a pop-up blood drive to address the continued need for blood donations.

“It’s something I’ve done for a long time,” said Ronan Roghair, one of the participating blood donors. “I donated blood and I used to do it at work when I actually went into work. And now that I am remote, this is a real close location and I actually know Dr. Miller personally. And so, when I got the email or the text that said they needed blood and you can donate, I thought this would be great.”

If you missed out on Wednesday’s drive, additional drives are coming up soon.

Parents respond to sentence for Watertown childcare provider in son's death
