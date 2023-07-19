Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

STATE BASEBALL: West Lyon hangs on to defeat Van Buren County in Quarterfinals

Wildcats win 6-5 and will face Beckman Catholic in semifinals Thursday
Defeat Van Buren County 6-5
By Zach Borg
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARROLL, IA (Dakota News Now) - West Lyon’s baseball team went from cruise control in their State 2A Quarterfinal against Van Buren County to nail biting tension in an innings time.

Most importantly, the Wildcats went on to advance to the semifinals.

Though a 6-0 Wildcat lead through three innings was trimmed to just one following a five-run Van Buren fourth inning, West Lyon’s Spencer Ver Meer slammed the door over the final 3.2 innings to help West Lyon advance out of the quarterfinals with a 6-5 victory at Merchants Park in Carroll on Tuesday.

Evan Faber led the Wildcat offensive attack, going 2-3 with two runs cored and three runs batted in. Carter Ver Meer also went 2-2 with an RBI while Gage Blauwet went 2-2 with two runs scored.

With the victory West Lyon advances to the 2A State Semifinals on Thursday. They’ll play Beckman Catholic (Dyersville) at 7:00 PM.

Click on the video viewer for today’s highlights!

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The offender — James Hanscom — is considered to be a high risk to re-offend.
High-risk offender to be released from prison to Sioux Falls area
Parents respond to sentence for Watertown childcare provider in son’s death
Parents respond to sentence for Watertown childcare provider in son’s death
Tractor spraying soybean crops with pesticides and herbicides
Names released in Marshall County fatal farm accident
2023 South Dakota State Little League Tournament Bracket
Bracket for 2023 South Dakota State Little League Tournament released
The Pierre Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing girl.
Missing Pierre teen has been found

Latest News

Lincoln's JT Rock talks about his decision to leave high school early and join Iowa State
Opportunity to get early start at Iowa State too good to pass up for Lincoln’s JT Rock
Sioux Falls East's Jack Smith knocks a hit at Brandon Valley
State A Legion Baseball Super Regional Series Schedules
Elk Point-Jefferson slides in for a run against Lennox in Region 3B Legion Baseball Tournament
Elk Point-Jefferson forces winner-take-all Region 3B title game with Lennox
O'Gorman's Ryland Satter verbally commits to play for NDSU
O’Gorman’s Ryland Satter verbally commits to North Dakota State