STATE BASEBALL: West Lyon hangs on to defeat Van Buren County in Quarterfinals

CARROLL, IA (Dakota News Now) - West Lyon’s baseball team went from cruise control in their State 2A Quarterfinal against Van Buren County to nail biting tension in an innings time.

Most importantly, the Wildcats went on to advance to the semifinals.

Though a 6-0 Wildcat lead through three innings was trimmed to just one following a five-run Van Buren fourth inning, West Lyon’s Spencer Ver Meer slammed the door over the final 3.2 innings to help West Lyon advance out of the quarterfinals with a 6-5 victory at Merchants Park in Carroll on Tuesday.

Evan Faber led the Wildcat offensive attack, going 2-3 with two runs cored and three runs batted in. Carter Ver Meer also went 2-2 with an RBI while Gage Blauwet went 2-2 with two runs scored.

With the victory West Lyon advances to the 2A State Semifinals on Thursday. They’ll play Beckman Catholic (Dyersville) at 7:00 PM.

