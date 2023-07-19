State A Legion Baseball Super Regional Series Schedules

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The State A Legion Baseball playoffs get underway on Thursday. Seven best-of-three game Super Regional series will be played through out the state with series winners heading off to the State A Tournament in Yankton July 27-30th.

The top overall seed in the tournament is Sioux Falls East who went 35-8.

By virtue of being tournament host, #3 seed Yankton gets an automatic bid into the State Tournament and will not have to play in the regionals

Below is the schedule for the Super Regionals. The first game of each series is on Thursday with the higher seeded team hosting. The second and, if needed, third game will follow on Friday.

STATE A SUPER REGIONAL SERIES SCHEDULE

#15 STURGIS @ #1 SIOUX FALLS EAST @ HARMODON PARK,

*Game 1: Thursday @ 6:00 PM

*Game 2: Friday @ 12:00 PM

*Game 3 (If Nec): Friday @ 2:00 PM

#14 SIOUX FALLS WEST @ #2 HARRISBURG GOLD @ DAKOTA ACCESS FIELD

*Game 1: Thursday @ 5:00 PM

*Game 2: Friday @ 5:00 PM

*Game 3 (If Nec): Friday @ 7:00 PM

#13 HURON @ #4 BROOKINGS @ BOB SHELDEN FIELD

*Game 1: Thursday @ 6:00 PM

*Game 2: Friday @ 12:00 PM

*Game 3 (If Nec): Friday @ 2:00 PM

#12 PIERRE @ #5 RAPID CITY POST 22 @ FITZGERALD STADIUM

*Game 1: Thursday @ 7:00 PM

*Game 2: Friday @ 11:00 AM

*Game 3 (If Nec): Friday @ 1:30 PM

#11 HARRISBURG MAROON @ RAPID CITY POST 320 @ PETE LIEN FIELD

*Game 1: Thursday @ 7:00 PM

*Game 2: Friday @ 11:00 AM

*Game 3 (If Nec): Friday @ 1:30 PM

#10 BRANDON VALLEY @ #7 RENNER @ RENNER BASEBALL PARK

*Game 1: Thursday @ 6:00 PM

*Game 2: Friday @ 4:00 PM

*Game 3 (If Nec): Friday @ 6:00 PM

#9 ABERDEEN @ #8 WATERTOWN @ WATERTOWN STADIUM

*Game 1: Thursday @ 7:00 PM

*Game 2: Friday @ 2:00 PM

*Game 3 (If Nec): Friday @ 4:00 PM

