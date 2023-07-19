Avera Medical Minute
‘Thank you for being patriots’: Noem backs Jason Aldean following backlash

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem(State of South Dakota)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem shared her support Wednesday for country music singer Jason Aldean following CMT pulling his controversial music video for “Try That in a Small Town.”

Aldean wrote in a social media post that his song has been accused of being “pro-lynching.” He notes that his song includes no lyrics mentioning race, and all of the clips used in the music video are real news footage.

Read Aldean’s message below:

Gov. Noem made a post Wednesday in support of Aldean, saying she was impressed by the song and is shocked by the response of people trying to cancel the song and singer.

She thanked the songwriters for writing a song that America can get behind.

Listen to Gov. Noem’s response below:

