‘Thank you for being patriots’: Noem backs Jason Aldean following backlash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem shared her support Wednesday for country music singer Jason Aldean following CMT pulling his controversial music video for “Try That in a Small Town.”

Aldean wrote in a social media post that his song has been accused of being “pro-lynching.” He notes that his song includes no lyrics mentioning race, and all of the clips used in the music video are real news footage.

Read Aldean’s message below:

In the past 24 hours I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests. These references are not only meritless, but dangerous.… — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) July 18, 2023

Gov. Noem made a post Wednesday in support of Aldean, saying she was impressed by the song and is shocked by the response of people trying to cancel the song and singer.

She thanked the songwriters for writing a song that America can get behind.

Listen to Gov. Noem’s response below:

