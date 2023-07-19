Wellness Wednesday: Goat yoga

GARRETSON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sheep and pigs and goat yoga, oh my!

Glean for Good and Bee Fit SD host goat yoga classes weekly, and the community loves them.

There are many benefits to be found in yoga.

“I am kind of a fitness junkie, and working my regular job as an equipment operator in Sioux Falls, I was getting a lot of back pain and found yoga to help relieve stress, mentally and physically,” said Clark Highby. “And it all came together. I never looked back.”

Adding in goats just adds a whole new element of fun.

“Incorporating the goats makes it so it’s less intimidating,” said Beth Jensen. “Clark and Nikki do such a nice job during the classes to just say, ‘You don’t need to keep moving on if you’re enjoying just petting this animal or you’re in a certain pose and this is fun for you.’”

No matter your age or skill level, you can participate in goat yoga!

“It’s noncompetitive, it’s fun, and it takes that fear out of trying yoga, because so many say, ‘Oh, I’m not flexible enough. Oh, I can’t do that.’ It’s like, ‘Yes, you can.’ And I understand because when I started doing yoga, it was intimidating,” said Nikki Highby.

Goat yoga takes the intimidation out of the equation.

“We have a group of guys that comes out almost every week, and up until we started this, had never done yoga. And now they come regularly. Now they’re like, ‘We love this. We love yoga.’ It’s like they never would have found yoga if it hadn’t been out here and trying it in a way that took that intimidation factor away.”

Goat yoga at Glean for Good Farm with Bee Fit SD is a great way to get out and get active.

