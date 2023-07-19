What to know about electric bikes in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -With electric bicycles becoming more common in Sioux Falls many are wondering about their rules and regulations.

Also known as an e-bike, it is a motorized bicycle with an electric motor to help assist in peddling.

Chad Pickard, Spoke-N-Sport President discussed some key differences in the variety of e-bikes on the market right now.

“There is certainty several types of e-bikes, class one, two, and three, currently the only e-bikes that are allowed sidewalks and the multi-use trail are the class one e-bikes,” said Chad Pickard, Spoke-N-Sport President.

Some residents have voiced concerns over safety with speeds of e-bikes on trails.

This is something the Active Transportation Board in Sioux Falls and the city are working to address.

“Really what we’re doing as a city is working together with our Parks Department, Police Department, Public Works Department, Planning, we’re trying to come up with the best avenue for moving forward,” said Fletcher Lacock, City of SF Planning and Development Services.

Officer Sam Clemens with the Sioux Falls Police Department discussed some current restrictions already in place.

“One of the things that people are not aware of is the fact that there is a speed limit on trails, it’s 15 miles per hour. There might be some people that are going above that and again that is another thing that our Park officers, if they see those excessive speeds, if they see people going too fast then they’re going to let them know. I do not think we are writing a whole lot of tickets on that; it is more of that education piece,” said Officer Sam Clemens, SFPD.

Aside from the speed limit, Pickard says more can be done to improve safety while on the trails.

“Currently there is a 15 mile per hour speed limit on the bike trail, but that is probably not enough just to have that, as you approach people slow down to their speeds. Being twenty feet behind them they are probably not going to hear you say, “on your left” but a bell or any sort of horn or anything is going to help let them know that you are coming,” said Pickard.

With expected growth in the use of e-bikes in Sioux Falls the city says it will be working to improve regulations pertaining to e-bikes in the coming months.

“We want to get people out using the trail, it’s a wonderful thing that we have and these E back definitely help people that have disabilities or they want to get put but they can’t do it lie they used to like the elderly, but there’s also a lot of issues and we’re trying to keep those both in mind,” said Lacock.

An ordinance for electric bikes will be brought before the city council this September.

