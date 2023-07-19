What’s new at the Great Plains Zoo?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Meteorologist Phil Schreck was at the Great Plains Zoo on Wednesday to chat with staff about new additions, upcoming events, and future projects.

Phil spoke with Animal Care Director Joel Locke about new arrivals including red wolf pups and a Humboldt penguin chick.

Denise DePaolo gave viewers a preview of Zoofari, an adult night of fun, on July 27.

GPZ CEO Becky Dewitz talked with Phil about upcoming upgrades to the zoo including the splash pad and lion exhibit.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.