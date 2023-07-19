Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

What’s new at the Great Plains Zoo?

Great Plains Zoo will be hosting an adult-oriented ‘Zoofari’ event July 27th
Great Plains Zoo will be hosting an adult-oriented ‘Zoofari’ event July 27th(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Meteorologist Phil Schreck was at the Great Plains Zoo on Wednesday to chat with staff about new additions, upcoming events, and future projects.

Phil spoke with Animal Care Director Joel Locke about new arrivals including red wolf pups and a Humboldt penguin chick.

Denise DePaolo gave viewers a preview of Zoofari, an adult night of fun, on July 27.

GPZ CEO Becky Dewitz talked with Phil about upcoming upgrades to the zoo including the splash pad and lion exhibit.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents respond to sentence for Watertown childcare provider in son’s death
Parents respond to sentence for Watertown childcare provider in son’s death
The offender — James Hanscom — is considered to be a high risk to re-offend.
High-risk offender to be released from prison to Sioux Falls area
Bison can become agitated more quickly during mating season, which typically occurs from...
Woman gored by bison at Yellowstone National Park
Man arrested after threatening clerk with knife, disrupting traffic in Sioux Falls
Man arrested for family dispute involving hammer

Latest News

Dakota News Now at 6:30
What’s new at the Great Plains Zoo? Looking ahead at new projects
Pipeline setbacks a ‘toxic subject’ in certain counties
UPDATE: Allegations surrounding Mitchell Legion Baseball program involve sexual assault