10pm Sportscast Wednesday, July 19th

Storm, Legion, Plays, Huset’s
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 12:14 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Sioux Fall Storm earned a home field advantage in the playoffs Saturday after the big win over Massachusetts and Kurtiss Riggs thinks the crowd will help. SF East edges Yankton in legion baseball. Cooper Seamer has your Plays of the Week. And the Silver Dollar Nationals are another big event at Huset’s Speedway.

