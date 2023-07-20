Aberdeen exhausts 2023 snow removal budget, but next winter could be warmer

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The record-setting past winter not only drained Aberdeen’s 2023 snow removal budget, but it also led the City Council to put regulations in place after citizens intentionally hindered snow removal efforts.

Ryan Lueck, a meteorologist at the Aberdeen National Weather Service, said the past winter put itself in the top 10 for most snowfall in the Hub City.

”The 2022 to ‘23 season ended up with 74.2 inches of snow, which ranks ninth place all-time for most snowfall in a season in Aberdeen,” said Lueck.

Aberdeen City Manager Joe Gaa said all that snow caused tempers to flare among residents, especially when winter storms kept coming in March and April. After a few incidents that required assistance from law enforcement over the winter, the Aberdeen City Council unanimously approved a new ordinance this week that would prohibit residents from hindering snow removal efforts.

“Everybody gets short-tempered, and we were getting just tons of calls from neighbors complaining about their neighbors pushing snow in places they didn’t like. In particular, our crews started to notice that folks were trying to block them from their duties. A few cases really accelerated to where law enforcement had to be involved,” said Gaa.

The long winter also stressed Aberdeen’s snow removal budget. The budget set for the 2023 calendar year was $1,171,250. Halfway through the year, Aberdeen has already used $1,130,000 of that budget, leaving just $30,000 for the rest of the year.

As it is likely to snow before 2024 arrives, Gaa said the city already knows it will have to fund snow removal for the remainder of 2023 with another source.

“Usually, with any snowstorm, we have about 50 people out working on it. It’s about $125,000 in expenses per snowstorm. We budget and we leave reserve funds. To get a supplement, you go back to the Council and justify why we need to tap into the reserves for this. The justification for this will be that it was snowing in April,” said Gaa.

While requesting supplemental funds isn’t abnormal for snow removal, it is abnormal to need to do so before the fall.

”It’s normal to have some supplement at the end of the year. It is a little abnormal to know it in July that you’re going to have a supplement already,” said Gaa.

According to Lueck, the upcoming winter could be a bit warmer.

”There is an El Niño advisory that is in effect. El Niño is just the warming of the ocean sea surface temperatures in the Equator in the Pacific Ocean. What that does for us is translates to a typically warmer-than-normal winter. It’s not a guarantee, but it’s something that has been observed in the past,” said Lueck.

Lueck said El Niño doesn’t necessarily predict precipitation, but warmer temperatures could mean easier snow removal.

Gaa said that Aberdeen won’t know how much it’ll need to request from reserve funds for snow removal until the end of the year. Typically, the city has anywhere from $6 million to $10 million in reserve funds at any given time.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.