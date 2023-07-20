ACLU, Attorney General differ on letter sent to Washington concerning abortion ruling

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Secretary of Health and Human Services received a letter from 19 attorneys general, including South Dakota’s Marty Jackley. The letter addresses the recent Supreme Court ruling on abortion and how it provided for decision-making at the state level.

“The Dobbs decision came down on abortion, where the United States Supreme Court said this is not a matter of federal law. This is a matter of state law,” said AG Jackley.

Jackley contended that the fallout of the Dobbs decision included the Biden Administration limiting the states’ abilities to obtain medical records for the use of investigations.

“Medical procedures and records are private. And in most instances, they should be protected,” Jackley explained. “This concept that you would give absolute blanket immunity and protection from liability to a physician involved in a certain procedure, whether they do so criminally, whether they do so with legal malpractice or licensure issues, is an inappropriate protection.”

While Jackley points to getting records for investigations of malpractice or fraud, Janna Farley with the ACLU of South Dakota sees it differently. She’s concerned about how the letter could be applied.

“Counter to this narrative of freedom that we hear so much of in South Dakota,” Farley said. “Seems to be some chilling motivation behind this letter, you know, keeping the door open for criminalizing people who are seeking abortions or gender-related care beyond the state lines.”

Jackley maintains this is setting a boundary with the president’s administration to allow obtaining medical records in rare, but necessary situations.

“This is number one, a states’ rights issue, and number two, a public safety and health issue,” Jackley said. “And if Congress isn’t going to step in and do anything about what’s happening, we will.”

