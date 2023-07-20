Avera Medical Minute
SD Board of Regents requests tuition freeze

On Wednesday, the South Dakota Board of Regents announced that a tuition freeze for public...
On Wednesday, the South Dakota Board of Regents announced that a tuition freeze for public universities would be the top priority for the 2024 fiscal year.(Canva)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Wednesday, the South Dakota Board of Regents announced that a tuition freeze for public universities would be the top priority for the 2024 fiscal year.

“We want our public universities to be able to recruit and retain students,” said South Dakota BOR Executive Director Dr. Brian Maher. “And if we can offer tuition at the same level for three consecutive years, in this economy, we consider that a huge success for students and our state.”

Last year, the legislature and governor secured an $8.6 million funding increase to freeze tuition and fees while accommodating salary increases for BOR employees.

Aside from a tuition freeze, other priorities of the board outlined in this month’s meeting were funding construction costs, building preservation, and cyber security.

To read the full announcement, head to the Board of Regents website.

