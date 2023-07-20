Brookings County Sheriff’s Office investigating concrete unloaded onto roadway

BROOKINGS COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Charges are pending for the driver of a truck that unloaded concrete onto a roadway in eastern South Dakota on Wednesday for “a reason still being investigated.”

The incident happened just before 8 a.m. on 464th Ave. between 210th St. and 209th St.

The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office and Brookings County Highway Department responded to a concrete truck that was unloading part of its load onto the northbound roadway.

The truck started unloading concrete, spreading it in the northbound lane for about one mile.

The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office states that charges are pending against the driver for having a loose or shifting load.

The cost to clean up the spilled concrete is still being estimated.

The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the incident.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.