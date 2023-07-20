Capitol flags at half-staff in honor of former Davidson Co. legislator

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Wednesday, Governor Noem ordered all flags at the State Capitol to be flown at half-staff in honor of Edwin W. Olson, Jr, the man who represented Davidson County in the State House from 1987 to 1994 and the State Senate from 2001 to 2008.

Flags will remain lowered until sunset on Friday, July 21, the same day as Olson, Jr’s funeral services at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in Mitchell.

