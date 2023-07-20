Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

City of Sioux Falls hosts hydrant block party

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls community was able to cool off from the summer hear in the middle of the street on Thursday.

With the help of Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, Police Department, and Falls Community Health, Sioux Falls Parks and Rec hosted another hydrant block party.

The event included water sprays, games, and a chance to meet community leaders.

“It’s amazing, I used to be one of these kids and it was great to get out and see the firefighters and the police officers and get to interact with them,” said Troy Mead with the Sioux Falls Fire Rescue. “We even have a hose line over there and so they can actually spray and have fun and its fun to see some of them pretend to see firefighters and yeah they are having a great time.”

The events are free and open to the public and there are four more hydrant parties throughout the summer in the different neighborhoods. You can find more information on upcoming community events here.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities confirmed a missing man named Wade Gordon Jr. has been found dead.
Missing man found dead in retention pond days after disappearing
Man dies following Hanson County ATV crash
Donald Trump coming to South Dakota in September
Bison can become agitated more quickly during mating season, which typically occurs from...
Woman gored by bison at Yellowstone National Park
Julie Lautt — who is currently the chief financial officer for Avera — will begin in the role...
Avera announces interim president and CEO

Latest News

Avera Medical Minute: Managing stress
Avera Medical Minute: Managing stress
A look at the YMCA after Boys and Girls Club announce move
A look at the YMCA after Boys and Girls Club announce move
A look at the YMCA after Boys and Girls Club announce move
Thursday Evening's Forecast with the First Alert Weather Team