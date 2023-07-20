City of Sioux Falls hosts hydrant block party

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls community was able to cool off from the summer hear in the middle of the street on Thursday.

With the help of Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, Police Department, and Falls Community Health, Sioux Falls Parks and Rec hosted another hydrant block party.

The event included water sprays, games, and a chance to meet community leaders.

“It’s amazing, I used to be one of these kids and it was great to get out and see the firefighters and the police officers and get to interact with them,” said Troy Mead with the Sioux Falls Fire Rescue. “We even have a hose line over there and so they can actually spray and have fun and its fun to see some of them pretend to see firefighters and yeah they are having a great time.”

The events are free and open to the public and there are four more hydrant parties throughout the summer in the different neighborhoods. You can find more information on upcoming community events here.

