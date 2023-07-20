Avera Medical Minute
Cooler and Drier

Heating up this Weekend
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We should see plenty of sunshine today with just a few clouds rolling through the region. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s for everyone. The wind will be a little lighter today, too. The nice, cooler weather continues into Friday, but we’ll bring in a slight chance of an afternoon thunderstorm. Highs will stay in the low 80s.

Over the weekend, temperatures will begin to rise. Saturday will see high temperatures jump into the mid to upper 80s. By Sunday, we’re looking at upper 80s and low 90s around the region. We should be staying dry over the weekend.

The dry weather will continue into early next week, and it will get even hotter! All next week, high temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s. Parts of central South Dakota could even get into the triple digits. There is a slight chance we could see a little rain by the end of next week.

