Emily’s Hope host ‘Cruise Night at Autoland’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The “Emily’s Hope Cruise Night at Autoland” took place Wednesday night with the intent of an unforgettable evening filled with classic cars, unique vehicles, and all-around family fun.

The event was open to the public with all proceeds going to the Emily’s Hope charity.

“People are really supportive of the charity of Emily’s Hope,” Founder of Emily’s Hope, Angela Kennecke, said. “I think everyone has been touched by addiction, many people have been touched by a fentanyl death now because so many people, especially young people, die of fentanyl poisoning. Almost everyone has been affected in our community and society and the support is tremendous.”

Emily’s Hope is a non-profit organization dedicated to removing the stigma of substance use disorder through awareness, education, and prevention.

