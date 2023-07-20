July 19th Plays of the Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A chopper to third base won’t deter Sioux Falls East’s Tate Schafer, collecting and going home to save the run.

Fusion Synergey’s Macey Linke and Isabel Ingalls nearly come together, but Linke makes the catch and the swerve for the out.

Sioux Falls West’s Logan Riddle had to stretch out in their game against Post 22, making the diving infield catch.

Lorenzo Brown helped will the Sioux Falls Storm to their first home playoff game in since 2019, throwing seven touchdowns in their win over Massachusetts.

And our top spot this week goes to Parker Edens. The SDSU Men’s Golf coach shows off his skills in the SDGA Match Play Semifinals, with this shot walking in for the eagle.

And those are your plays of the week.

