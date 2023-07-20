Avera Medical Minute
Justin Jefferson takes on new role as veteran leader for Minnesota Vikings

JJ is working with Vikes rookie wide receiver
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 12:15 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
EAGAN, MN. (Dakota News Now) -After missing voluntary OTA’s, All-Pro wide receiver Justin Jefferson was back in the most recent camp with the Vikings raring to go...

He’s become a huge weapon in the Minnesota offense, especially with Dalvin Cook gone. Some feel he’s the best wide out in the NFL.

And he’s developed great chemistry with Kirk Cousins who knows what number to look for when he needs a big play.

And JJ is enjoying a new role, being a veteran leader for rookies like Jordan Addison.

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson says, “There’s not really too much expectations of it. I want him to be himself, not really being another Adam. I just hope he helps the team in the way we need him to help and I’m going to help as much as possible.”

And Jefferson is looking forward to having rookie Jordan Addison, the team’s first round draft pick on the field with him, perhaps taking away a little bit of the attention he already gets from opposing defenses.

