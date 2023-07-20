Avera Medical Minute
LIVE: Mayor TenHaken delivers annual budget address

(KSFY)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Mayor Paul TenHaken presents the proposed 2024 budget and outlines the 2024-2028 Capital Improvement Program in a meeting to the Sioux Falls City Council on Thursday.

The annual budget considers how taxpayer dollars are used as Sioux Falls continues to grow and maintain its financial position.

Mayor TenHaken’s presentation is set for 3 p.m. at Carnegie Town Hall in Sioux Falls.

