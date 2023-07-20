A look at the YMCA after Boys and Girls Club announce move

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The YMCA is a staple of downtown Sioux Falls. Having operated out of the same building for more than a hundred years, The Boys and Girls Club moving their teen program is just the most recent of many changes over the years.

”I’m proud to say we’re doing better than ever. Exciting times, a lot of growth on the horizon for the Y and it’s great to be a part of it,” Mike Murphy said, the YMCA CEO.

Murphy continues to serve as the YMCA camp director but also stepped into the role of CEO in 2019. He says if there was any concern that the YMCA wasn’t doing well, the numbers speak for themselves.

”Our camp program just set for the most campers ever in a summer, our basketball programs are doing great, record numbers there as well,” Murphy said.

The new community learning center model is what cleared up the space for the Boys and Girls Club teen program to make the move to the Empower Campus, and both organizations say it comes at a perfect time.

”We’re at a point where we’ve got a lot of kids and really need a bit more space, and so this is an opportunity to offer some programs that we haven’t been able to in the past,” Murphy said.

One of the programs the YMCA will be able to offer with the new space is an esports league in the community youth center, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg for the things that they are working on.

”We’re excited to offer lacrosse now as a new sport in the community through the YMCA, and then we’ll also be offering after-school care at 13 different locations as well,” Murphy said.

All of these changes are part of the Y’s transition from adult fitness to a more intensive focus on the kids in the community.

“There’s a lot of great fitness opportunities in the community so we decided that rather than try to compete with a lot of those organizations, we felt like we could best serve the community by focusing on the youth and what type of programming we could offer them,” Murphy said.

Murphy added the Boys and Girls Club teen program moving is not the end of their relationship. Kids will still be able to transition back and forth between the buildings to take advantage of the programs coming from both organizations.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.