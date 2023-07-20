Avera Medical Minute
Madison man sentenced for First-Degree Rape

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 20-year-old Madison man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for the rape of a 6-year-old boy in 2021.

Declan Nelson was sentenced Tuesday in Lake County Circuit Court. He had earlier pled guilty to raping the boy in a Madison park in 2021, according to Attorney General Marty Jackley.

“Our thoughts are with the young victim and his family,” said Attorney General Jackley. “We also thank law enforcement and prosecutors for their efforts to hold this defendant accountable for his horrific acts.”

“Nelson also was ordered to pay court-appointed attorney fees, the cost of a psychosexual evaluation, transcript costs, expert testimony costs, and restitution to the victim’s family,” according to the South Dakota Office of the Attorney General.

This case was investigated by the Madison Police Department and was prosecuted by the South Dakota Attorney General’s Office.

