One Book South Dakota author to visit Pierre library

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Rawlins Municipal Library in Pierre will host Diane Wilson — author of the 2023 One Book South Dakota selection “The Seed Keeper” — next week.

The author’s visit is one of a dozen stops Wilson is making this summer as a part of her author tour for the book.

Wilson will talk about her work, as well as answer questions and sign books at 12 p.m. on July 26.

“The Seed Keeper” follows multiple generations of a Dakota family struggling to preserve their way of life.

“We’re very excited to host the One Book SD Author again this year,” said Rawlins Library Director Abby Edwardson. “It’s a wonderful experience for the whole community.”

“At the heart of ‘The Seed Keeper’ is a true story about Dakota women who, during the 1862 Dakota war in Minnesota, when they were being removed from the state and didn’t know where they were going to go or how they would feed their families, they sewed their seeds into the hems of their skirts and hid them in their pockets,” Wilson said.

Wilson also wrote a memoir, “Spirit Car: Journey to a Dakota Past,” and a nonfiction book, “Beloved Child: A Dakota Way of Life.”

“So much of my writing and research has been centered in South Dakota, so to be able to come back to a land where I feel such a strong family rootedness and to share these stories, this is a great honor for me,” Wilson said. “I’m excited for these conversations, so put the coffee on! I’m happy to come visit.”

Sponsored by the South Dakota Humanities Council, “The Seed Keeper” discussions and author visits fulfill a mission to “celebrate literature, promote civil conversation, and tell the stories that define our state.”

