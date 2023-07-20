SF East rallies past Yankton on Senior night in regular season finale

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -2 of the top Class “A” legion teams played tonight at Harmodon Park before the post season starts tomorrow.... SF East hosted Yankton after they played SF West...

It was East’s senior night tonight. and Yankton jumped on top with a big first at-bat.

Samuel Kampschoff starts things off at the top of the 1st with this hit out to right field that gets the team an RBI double. Still top of the 1st, Mac Ryken hits it to right field again and will get another RBI for Yankton. With a 3-0 lead it looked like the game is headed for a Yankton win.

A bit later in the bottom of the 2nd... East’s Ryan Husman steps up to bat... hits it to center field... and he’ll get an RBI to put Sioux Falls on the board.

Then in the bottom of the 4th, Reagan Leininger hits it to the outfield and he’ll get another RBI. He makes it safe onto 3rd. That ties up the game. East will then get two run-ins on wild pitches in the same inning and that gives them the win 5-3.

SF East begins region play Thursday with a game against Sturgis. Yankton gets a bye since they are the host team for the State “A” next week.

