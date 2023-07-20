SFPD: Suspect in multiple cases found unresponsive in car trunk

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police discovered a suspect wanted for separate cases during a traffic stop in central Sioux Falls Wednesday afternoon.

The initial incident happened in the 500 block of N. Weber Ave., where a victim said that a suspect had assaulted her. There were no serious injuries.

The suspect is also the suspect from a previous case whom officers have been pursuing.

The victim gave officers a description of the suspect’s car, and the officers found the car near 14th and Phillips.

Officers followed the car for several blocks before it pulled into a gas station at 24th and Minnesota.

According to police, a man and woman were inside the car, and the suspect was hiding in the trunk.

Authorities got the suspect out — he was unconscious and was taken to the hospital.

The suspect has not been arrested at this time. Once he is released from the hospital, he will likely be arrested, according to Sioux Falls police.

A small amount of meth was found inside the car. No one was arrested or charged for that possession.

The only person arrested was the driver for misdemeanor warrants.

The earlier case tied to the suspect involved kidnapping and robbery charges. Authorities had information that the suspect may have had weapons. Because of that, traffic on Minnesota Ave. was shut down for a time.

A name will not be released until the suspect has been charged.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.