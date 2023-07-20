Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

SFPD: Suspect in multiple cases found unresponsive in car trunk

(File image | Credit: Pixabay)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police discovered a suspect wanted for separate cases during a traffic stop in central Sioux Falls Wednesday afternoon.

The initial incident happened in the 500 block of N. Weber Ave., where a victim said that a suspect had assaulted her. There were no serious injuries.

The suspect is also the suspect from a previous case whom officers have been pursuing.

The victim gave officers a description of the suspect’s car, and the officers found the car near 14th and Phillips.

Officers followed the car for several blocks before it pulled into a gas station at 24th and Minnesota.

According to police, a man and woman were inside the car, and the suspect was hiding in the trunk.

Authorities got the suspect out — he was unconscious and was taken to the hospital.

The suspect has not been arrested at this time. Once he is released from the hospital, he will likely be arrested, according to Sioux Falls police.

A small amount of meth was found inside the car. No one was arrested or charged for that possession.

The only person arrested was the driver for misdemeanor warrants.

The earlier case tied to the suspect involved kidnapping and robbery charges. Authorities had information that the suspect may have had weapons. Because of that, traffic on Minnesota Ave. was shut down for a time.

A name will not be released until the suspect has been charged.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities confirmed a missing man named Wade Gordon Jr. has been found dead.
Missing man found dead in retention pond days after disappearing
Man dies following Hanson County ATV crash
Bison can become agitated more quickly during mating season, which typically occurs from...
Woman gored by bison at Yellowstone National Park
Julie Lautt — who is currently the chief financial officer for Avera — will begin in the role...
Avera announces interim president and CEO
Donald Trump coming to South Dakota in September

Latest News

Brookings County Sheriff’s Office investigating concrete unloaded onto roadway
Madison man sentenced for First-Degree Rape
There will be classic cars, music, food, and drinks at the 6th annual Hot Classics Night, which...
Hot Classics Night takes place Saturday
“The Seed Keeper” follows multiple generations of a Dakota family struggling to preserve their...
One Book South Dakota author to visit Pierre library