Silver Dollar Nationals come to Huset’s Speedway for 4 nights

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Tonight was the first of 4 straight nights at Huset’s Speedway for the Silver Dollar Nationals.

Much like the High Bank Nationals with the World of Outlaws, this features the top drivers in Late Model Street Stocks with $53,000 to the winner on Saturday night.

Hot laps started at 6:30 tonight with feature races after that. It’s another big event that Huset’s is hosting that is drawing even more attention to one of the best tracks in the country.

Huset’s GM Doug Johnson says, “People around here really don’t get to see Super Late Models very often. Those guys are the best in the world, they get after it. We’re really looking forward to some really good close racing. Tonight, we’ve got 59 IMCA Stock Cars in the pit area from all over the upper Midwest, and some of the best drivers in that division as well. It’s great to start building this event and hopefully we can continue this year after year at Huset’s Speedway.”

The Silver Dollar Nationals used to be run at the track in Lincoln that is now closed for good. It’s found a great new home in Brandon and provided yet another big-time event for area race fans.

