Sioux Falls Parks Foundation receives large gift for Midco Aquatic Center upgrades

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Midco Aquatic Center has continued to see an increase in the number of visitors utilizing the facility, with over 220,000 visitors in 2022. A large gift from a local couple will help expand the popular aquatic center’s locker rooms to accommodate the growing number of visitors.

The Sioux Falls Parks Foundation announced on Thursday that philanthropists and civic volunteers, Joe and Jennifer Kirby, have gifted $500,000 to go towards funding the locker room expansion.

“The Midco Aquatic Center is extremely popular among all age groups and its usage continues to surpass our expectations. This project will not only reimagine and expand the locker room space, it will effectively double the number of lockers, making it easier and more convenient for individuals and families to enjoy this special facility,” said Don Kearney, Director of Parks and Recreation. “We are extremely grateful to Joe and Jennifer Kirby for stepping forward to make this project a reality.”

This project is the latest in a series of partnerships looking to enhance park and recreation areas around Sioux Falls. The city is expected to contribute $700,000 toward the $1.2 million expansion.

“The Midco Aquatic Center is truly a gem in our community, a state-of-the-art facility that so many individuals and families use for fun and fitness. As our city continues to grow, we anticipate that the number of aquatic center users will also increase, so this project is coming at the right time,” Jennifer Kirby said. “Joe and I were honored to work with the Sioux Falls Parks Foundation to bring the idea for this gift to life.”

