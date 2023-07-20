Storm will host home playoff game after huge win Saturday over Massachusetts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Last week it sure looked like the Storm would be playing their final home game with Kurtiss Riggs as the Head Coach and GM.

But Tulsa shocked Quad City and the Storm knocked off powerful Massachusetts in a thriller Saturday night.

As a result, the Storm will once again host the Pirates when it matters most at the Premier Center with the winner most likely advancing to play at Frisco in the second round.

The atmosphere last weekend was electric as the home team played a great game, winning 62-59. And the crowd really made a difference according to Kurtiss who is done after an incredible 20 year run.

Storm Heach Coach/GM Kurtiss Riggs says, “A great game. A game like the last 2 years that we’ve lost a lot of those games. But to see the guys overcome and finish out the game was exciting and then to see Quad Cities lose and things play out was pretty special. I thought we had a great crowd. Great crowd, it was loud. The crowd was involved in the game so I mean it felt great.”

The Storm do have a big advantage with the Pirates having to head back east and then make a return trip. But they are also one of the top 3 teams in the league.

If the Storm can stay away from making turnovers that will most likely determine the outcome of the game.

