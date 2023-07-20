SuFu Creative hosts art show to benefit the Toy Lending Library

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The “Plays Well With Others” art show and toy drive is all about appreciating art and giving back to those in need.

The Toy Lending Library is always looking for new toys and is excited for the event.

The event is this Saturday at the Museum of Visual Materials and has a variety of activities to keep you entertained.

The “Plays Well With Others” event is a wonderful way to appreciate some art and support a good cause all in one day.

Details about the event can be found on the flyer below:

