Where has the DTSF trolley been this summer?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - You may have noticed that a downtown Sioux Falls favorite has been absent this summer.

The DTSF Trolley was a collaboration between the city, DTS, sponsors and operators. They said that ultimately the demand didn’t meet the cost to keep it going, but under the right circumstances, it could be operational again.

Downtown Sioux Falls is a little bit quieter this summer without the sound of the trolley bell ringing while going down Phillips Avenue. These days, you’ll find both trolleys in a garage on Weber Street.

You can still find old information about the trolley on the DTSF website, but officially, the trolleys are out of commission.

“The decision was made to pause for now and really assess the situation with what we want to do with them. They just became too expensive to keep maintaining is what it came down to,” said DTSF President Joe Batcheller. “People loved seeing the trolley going down the street and they loved hearing the bell ring, but I don’t know if people got a whole lot of use out of it, actually.”

The trolleys were bought by the city and they were already over twenty years old. Maintenance was a continuous and costly task.

Batcheller says that many people underestimate the cost to continue the trolley service and it’s not just from maintenance costs. The cost of paying operators, paying for fuel, and just purchasing the trolleys was a high cost. Batcheller estimates it cost the city around a quarter million dollars.

Owner of Child’s Play Toys and former DTSF Board Member, Nancy Savage, wasn’t surprised to see the trolley gone this summer.

“Downtown saved the trolley and absolutely we were thrilled to save it, but I remember specifically it was a lot of money to run it and it broke down a lot and so there were a lot of issues and it was a lot of work to keep it running,” Savage said.

To fill in the gap, DTSF has made efforts to continue making downtown more walkable. They have other ideas for filling in the gap, but there’s still some optimism that the trolley cold make another run.

“My hope is that we’ll see a new iteration of it,” Batcheller said. “What that looks like in terms of a partnership would be undetermined, but I think that we could see some kind of circulator downtown in the future. We’ll have to bring some of the key stakeholders together and see what the desire is.”

Overall, the lack of demand for the trolley is evident in the lack of impact it’s absence has had on businesses.

One idea that has been thrown out is to make historical tour information available on their app. This information was formerly incorporated on tours in the trolley. Of course, it was just an idea and there is no plan currently to figure out logistics.

“When you talk to anybody, they’ll say that they miss seeing it downtown,” Savage said. “It’s just kind of got that old downtown feel to have a trolley running and I know people liked it, but to be honest with you, I have only had one person mention it to me this summer that they asked about the trolleys. So it really hasn’t impacted our business all that much.”

There’s currently no timeline to find a solution for what to do with the trolleys. They’re open to starting it back up in the right circumstance and if the demand for the trolley service grows.

