10pm Sportscast Thursday, July 20th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The South Dakota State Little League Tournament got started Thursday night in Sioux Falls. There were also plenty of Legion Region games. West Lyon looked to advance to the State 2-A title game in Iowa with a win. Doug Johnson talks about the Silver Dollar Nationals at Huset’s and Kurtiss Riggs the Storm’s home playoff game on Saturday. And the Northwestern Red Raiders have a new VP of Athletics.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.