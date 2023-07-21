Avera Medical Minute
10pm Sportscast Thursday, July 20th

Baseball Highlights, Huset’s and Storm Preview
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jul. 20, 2023
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The South Dakota State Little League Tournament got started Thursday night in Sioux Falls. There were also plenty of Legion Region games. West Lyon looked to advance to the State 2-A title game in Iowa with a win. Doug Johnson talks about the Silver Dollar Nationals at Huset’s and Kurtiss Riggs the Storm’s home playoff game on Saturday. And the Northwestern Red Raiders have a new VP of Athletics.

