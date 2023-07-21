Avera Medical Minute
‘Barbenheimer’ taking over movie theatres nationwide

By Cordell Wright
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two movies that are polar opposites, like sweet candy and savory popcorn, are releasing this weekend. Thanks to the power of social media, many moviegoers are planning to see at least one of the two most anticipated movies of the summer.

Cordell Wright spoke with the Director of PR for Cinemark Theatres as well as some excited attendees to find out what makes this pair of film releases so special.

