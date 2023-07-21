Discover Aviation Day happening July 27
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Aviation has many components including science, technology, engineering and math.
Each year, officials learn more about flight, and the public has the opportunity to take a first-hand look next week.
Jim Nelson and Rick Tupper joined Dakota News Now to talk about Discover Aviation Day happening July 27.
The free event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Maverick Air Center, located at 4301 N. Maverick Pl. in Sioux Falls.
More information can be found here.
Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.