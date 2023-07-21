SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Aviation has many components including science, technology, engineering and math.

Each year, officials learn more about flight, and the public has the opportunity to take a first-hand look next week.

Jim Nelson and Rick Tupper joined Dakota News Now to talk about Discover Aviation Day happening July 27.

The free event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Maverick Air Center, located at 4301 N. Maverick Pl. in Sioux Falls.

More information can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.