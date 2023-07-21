Flying Santo Taco Bar & Century 21 host Summer Slamorama

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Flying Santo Taco Bar and Century 21 are hosting the Summer Slamorama this weekend.

“My husband and I opened the Flying Santo taco bar a year ago. This event is to celebrate our one-year anniversary — to say thank you to the community. It’s free, and it’s sponsored by us and my other company. We’re realtors at Century 21. So it’s going to be nonstop action for two hours, great wrestling, villains, heroes, and all in between.”

“We moved here in 2020, in November, and we thought, what better way to be part of the community than bring our own little bit of flavor to the restaurant scene, which is a hopping scene here in the Sioux Empire. So this first year has been well received. We’ve got a cult following. And we do things a little bit differently. We make tortillas from scratch, cooked in front of you. Everything’s fresh, clean, quick — that sort of thing. It’s been great.”

“We’re on the north side, and it’s now called uptown, so we’re excited about the field project being completed to have a lot more people come in and give a talk before lunch. The expansion towards the Falls is exciting for us to be part of, and we thought we timed that nicely, and it’s turned out that way so far.”

“It’s right there at 101 North Phillips in the open-air parking lot. It’s free to just come on by — stand, or we also have seating as well. We’ll be serving burritos from the Flying Santo Taco Bar. There’ll be some other vendors there as well. We have some giveaways. We’ve got enchiladas. We’ve got lots of prizes and things for everybody, a bouncy castle for kids. So yeah, it’s fun for everybody.”

This Saturday from 3 to 6 p.m., come enjoy the Summer Slamorama.

