Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Fridays on the Plaza brings live music, food to downtown Sioux Falls

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Fridays on the Plaza series continues weekly outside the Dakota News Now station in Sioux Falls.

This week’s event featured live music by Neo Johnsons Unplugged and lunch served by Breaking Burrito and FadeAways food trucks.

If you missed out today, the Fridays on the Plaza series continues throughout the rest of the summer, every Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. See below for the musicians and food trucks slated for upcoming Fridays.

Schedule of musicians and vendors

July 28

• Music: Mikey Saint

• Food trucks: Curbside Delights, Brosia Bowl, Salas Salsas, Krazy Concessions

August 4

• Music: Oldilocks - Claude Summers

• Food trucks: Curbside Delights, Salas Salsas, Krazy Concessions

August 11

• Music: Brady Wrede

• Food trucks: Curbside Delights, Brosia Bowl, Krazy Concessions, Black Iron Waffles

August 18

• Music: Contae Loch

• Food trucks: Curbside Delights, Krazy Concessions

August 25

• Music: Stan Shelnutt

• Food trucks: Brosia Bowl, Salas Salsas, Krazy Concessions

September 1

• Music: Shirley Stripped

• Food trucks: Brosia Bowl, Salas Salsas, Krazy Concessions

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SFPD: Suspect in multiple cases found unresponsive in car trunk
Brookings County Sheriff’s Office investigating concrete unloaded onto roadway
Madison man sentenced for First-Degree Rape
Danny Hayes was surprised to find three workers on his roof, tearing it off. He told them to...
Contractors tear up roof at wrong address, leading to nearly $10,000 in repairs
Donald Trump coming to South Dakota in September

Latest News

On Saturday, over 100 classic and collector vehicles will be presented for sale at the Denny...
Third annual Sioux Falls Classic Car Auction coming up this weekend
Third annual Sioux Falls Classic Car Auction coming up this weekend
The "Barbenheimer" craze kicks into gear with the release of two potential blockbusters. (CNN,...
‘Barbenheimer’ taking over movie theatres nationwide
‘Barbenheimer’ taking over movie theatres nationwide
Fridays on the Plaza brings live music, food to downtown Sioux Falls