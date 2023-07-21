Fridays on the Plaza brings live music, food to downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Fridays on the Plaza series continues weekly outside the Dakota News Now station in Sioux Falls.

This week’s event featured live music by Neo Johnsons Unplugged and lunch served by Breaking Burrito and FadeAways food trucks.

If you missed out today, the Fridays on the Plaza series continues throughout the rest of the summer, every Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. See below for the musicians and food trucks slated for upcoming Fridays.

Schedule of musicians and vendors

July 28

• Music: Mikey Saint

• Food trucks: Curbside Delights, Brosia Bowl, Salas Salsas, Krazy Concessions

August 4

• Music: Oldilocks - Claude Summers

• Food trucks: Curbside Delights, Salas Salsas, Krazy Concessions

August 11

• Music: Brady Wrede

• Food trucks: Curbside Delights, Brosia Bowl, Krazy Concessions, Black Iron Waffles

August 18

• Music: Contae Loch

• Food trucks: Curbside Delights, Krazy Concessions

August 25

• Music: Stan Shelnutt

• Food trucks: Brosia Bowl, Salas Salsas, Krazy Concessions

September 1

• Music: Shirley Stripped

• Food trucks: Brosia Bowl, Salas Salsas, Krazy Concessions

