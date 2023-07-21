Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Great Shots hosts ‘Kids Golf Day’ for SD Services for the Deaf

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Children who are deaf or hard of hearing were able to partake in a golf day just for them on Friday.

South Dakota Services for the Deaf partnered with local organizations for a “Kids Golf Day” at Great Shots Friday morning.

The day included a children’s golf clinic and games.

Organizers say they enjoy events like these because they get to introduce kids to a sport enjoyed by all ages.

“Sometimes, golf is hard to be open to everybody, and so part of that for these kids in the summer, it’s a great activity for them at the end of schedule with hand in motion. Anybody can do it, so we want to open this game up, and the goal of Sanford Health is to have these community events.”

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SFPD: Suspect in multiple cases found unresponsive in car trunk
Brookings County Sheriff’s Office investigating concrete unloaded onto roadway
Madison man sentenced for First-Degree Rape
Danny Hayes was surprised to find three workers on his roof, tearing it off. He told them to...
Contractors tear up roof at wrong address, leading to nearly $10,000 in repairs
Donald Trump coming to South Dakota in September

Latest News

The Flying Santo Taco Bar and Century 21 are hosting the Summer Slamorama this weekend.
Flying Santo Taco Bar & Century 21 host Summer Slamorama
Flying Santo Taco Bar & Century 21 host Summer Slamorama
Great Shots hosts ‘Kids Golf Day’ for SD Services for the Deaf
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, left, is sacked by Minnesota Vikings linebacker...
Vikings & Packers preseason NFL games to air on Dakota News Now stations