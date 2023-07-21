Great Shots hosts ‘Kids Golf Day’ for SD Services for the Deaf

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Children who are deaf or hard of hearing were able to partake in a golf day just for them on Friday.

South Dakota Services for the Deaf partnered with local organizations for a “Kids Golf Day” at Great Shots Friday morning.

The day included a children’s golf clinic and games.

Organizers say they enjoy events like these because they get to introduce kids to a sport enjoyed by all ages.

“Sometimes, golf is hard to be open to everybody, and so part of that for these kids in the summer, it’s a great activity for them at the end of schedule with hand in motion. Anybody can do it, so we want to open this game up, and the goal of Sanford Health is to have these community events.”

