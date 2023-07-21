Huset’s Speedway hosting another big-time event in Silver Dollar Nationals

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Another big 4-day even at Huset’s Speedway got started last night. The best of the Super Late Model Street Stocks from around the country are here as part of their tour that is similar to the World of Outlaws and maybe even a little more grueling as they have about 90 races starting in January and ending in November.

Doug Johnson is the General Manager at Huset’s and even though events like this and the High Bank Nationals are a ton of work, it’s a big-time showcase for his track and a great chance for area fans to see the best drivers in the world in a different kind of car.

Doug Johnson, Huset’s GM says, “It’s exactly what we’ve been building for since Todd purchased this place was to bring in large events like this. We’ve kind of had this on our radar for the last couple of years since I-80 Speedway closed. We’ve talked to the owners for a number of years about trying to get this event up here and we’re just as excited as can be to have this here.”

The races continue through Saturday night where the winners earns $53,000. That’s among the top 5 on the Lucas Oil circuit. In all, there’s more than $350,000 available to the drivers in the 4-day event that Johnson hopes to have an an annual event now that I-80 Speedway in Lincoln has closed.

This is the 13th year for the Silver Dollar Nationals.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.