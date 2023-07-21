Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Huset’s Speedway hosting another big-time event in Silver Dollar Nationals

4 nights of the best Super Late Model Street Stock drivers in the world in Brandon
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:31 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRANDON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Another big 4-day even at Huset’s Speedway got started last night. The best of the Super Late Model Street Stocks from around the country are here as part of their tour that is similar to the World of Outlaws and maybe even a little more grueling as they have about 90 races starting in January and ending in November.

Doug Johnson is the General Manager at Huset’s and even though events like this and the High Bank Nationals are a ton of work, it’s a big-time showcase for his track and a great chance for area fans to see the best drivers in the world in a different kind of car.

Doug Johnson, Huset’s GM says, “It’s exactly what we’ve been building for since Todd purchased this place was to bring in large events like this. We’ve kind of had this on our radar for the last couple of years since I-80 Speedway closed. We’ve talked to the owners for a number of years about trying to get this event up here and we’re just as excited as can be to have this here.”

The races continue through Saturday night where the winners earns $53,000. That’s among the top 5 on the Lucas Oil circuit. In all, there’s more than $350,000 available to the drivers in the 4-day event that Johnson hopes to have an an annual event now that I-80 Speedway in Lincoln has closed.

This is the 13th year for the Silver Dollar Nationals.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities confirmed a missing man named Wade Gordon Jr. has been found dead.
Missing man found dead in retention pond days after disappearing
SFPD: Suspect in multiple cases found unresponsive in car trunk
Donald Trump coming to South Dakota in September
Man dies following Hanson County ATV crash
Julie Lautt — who is currently the chief financial officer for Avera — will begin in the role...
Avera announces interim president and CEO

Latest News

Sioux Falls and Rapid City pick up first round wins at State Little League Tournament
Little League State Tournament gets started in Sioux Falls as the home team rallies for a victory
Kurtiss Riggs is glad Storm have home field for first playoff game Saturday
Riggs likes having home field for what should be a great playoff game for Storm with Massachusetts
Harrisburg and SF East pick up opening wins in Legion Region baseball
Region Tournaments get started for Class “A” Legion teams as Harrisburg and SF East roll
West Lyon's amazing baseball season ends just shy of 2-A state championship game
West Lyon baseball team’s season ends just shy of the the 2-A title game