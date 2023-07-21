Little League State Tournament gets started in Sioux Falls as the home team rallies for a victory

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The South Dakota State Little League Tournament started Thursday night at the Sanford Sports Complex.

Harney jumped out to a 2-0 lead and made that stand up until Sioux Falls erupted for 4 runs in the 4th inning. Ryan Henry and Malachi Wright had RBI’s to tie the game and they went on to score 4 more runs in a 6-2 win. Henry came on in relief to slam the door.

In the second game it was Capitol City (Pierre) against Rapid City. Rapid jumped on top when Marvin Cuny III tripled and later added an RBI double in a 3-0 win. Rapid City will face Sioux Falls in the 7:30 game Friday night.

