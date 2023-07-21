One More Nice Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We have one more really nice day on tap before we see those summer-time temps return! With plenty of sunshine today, we’ll see highs back in the 80s across the region with low 80s in the east and upper 80s out west. The wind will be light today. There’s a slight chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm later this afternoon and this evening along and east of I-29. The severe weather risk for today is extremely low, though.

Over the weekend, temperatures will be going up! Saturday will see high temperatures jump into the mid to upper 80s. By Sunday, we’re looking at upper 80s and low 90s around the region. We should be staying dry over the weekend.

The dry weather will continue into early next week, and it will get even hotter! All next week, high temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s. Parts of central South Dakota could even get into the triple digits. There is a slight chance we could see a few showers and storms later in the week, otherwise we’ll remain mostly dry.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.