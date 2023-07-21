Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

One More Nice Day

Warming up over the Weekend
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:07 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We have one more really nice day on tap before we see those summer-time temps return! With plenty of sunshine today, we’ll see highs back in the 80s across the region with low 80s in the east and upper 80s out west. The wind will be light today. There’s a slight chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm later this afternoon and this evening along and east of I-29. The severe weather risk for today is extremely low, though.

Over the weekend, temperatures will be going up! Saturday will see high temperatures jump into the mid to upper 80s. By Sunday, we’re looking at upper 80s and low 90s around the region. We should be staying dry over the weekend.

The dry weather will continue into early next week, and it will get even hotter! All next week, high temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s. Parts of central South Dakota could even get into the triple digits. There is a slight chance we could see a few showers and storms later in the week, otherwise we’ll remain mostly dry.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SFPD: Suspect in multiple cases found unresponsive in car trunk
Brookings County Sheriff’s Office investigating concrete unloaded onto roadway
Madison man sentenced for First-Degree Rape
Donald Trump coming to South Dakota in September
Danny Hayes was surprised to find three workers on his roof, tearing it off. He told them to...
Contractors tear up roof at wrong address, leading to nearly $10,000 in repairs

Latest News

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Another Beautiful Day Ahead
Thursday Night's Forecast with First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Merley
Thursday Evening's Forecast with the First Alert Weather Team
Meteorologist Aaron Doudna's First Alert Forecast