OYO: Summer Heat Tips for Plants

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week, Doug and Aaron talk about how to better care for your plants that have been affected by heat and wind.

You need to make sure your plants are properly hydrated. Sometimes, watering once per day is not enough. Doug recommends using your finger to test the soil to see how wet or dry it is. If you have a plant that is in a container and the soil is starting to crack and pull away from the pot, you can help re-hydrate that soil by putting the container in a tub full of water.

If you’re watering your plants more because of the heat, make sure you are fertilizing a little extra. You can also put your plants in larger containers to help prevent them from drying out.

Deadheading is another way you can help your plants stay cool and hydrated this summer.

