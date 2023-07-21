Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

OYO: Summer Heat Tips for Plants

By Aaron Doudna
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week, Doug and Aaron talk about how to better care for your plants that have been affected by heat and wind.

You need to make sure your plants are properly hydrated. Sometimes, watering once per day is not enough. Doug recommends using your finger to test the soil to see how wet or dry it is. If you have a plant that is in a container and the soil is starting to crack and pull away from the pot, you can help re-hydrate that soil by putting the container in a tub full of water.

If you’re watering your plants more because of the heat, make sure you are fertilizing a little extra. You can also put your plants in larger containers to help prevent them from drying out.

Deadheading is another way you can help your plants stay cool and hydrated this summer.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SFPD: Suspect in multiple cases found unresponsive in car trunk
Brookings County Sheriff’s Office investigating concrete unloaded onto roadway
Danny Hayes was surprised to find three workers on his roof, tearing it off. He told them to...
Contractors tear up roof at wrong address, leading to nearly $10,000 in repairs
Donald Trump coming to South Dakota in September
Madison man sentenced for First-Degree Rape

Latest News

Thursday Night's Forecast with First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Merley
South Dakota’s connection to the new film ‘Oppenheimer’
Ernest Lawrence grew up in Canton, South Dakota, and graduated from the University of South...
South Dakota’s connection to the new film ‘Oppenheimer’
Pennington County Sheriff
South Dakota’s overdose deaths have the greatest decrease across the US in 2022