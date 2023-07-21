Avera Medical Minute
Region Tournaments get started for Class “A” Legion teams as Harrisburg and SF East roll

Region champs will advance to Yankton for State Tournament next week
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HARRISBURG and SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Yankton Legion team gets a few days off since they are the host team for the State “A” legion tournament next week.

All region tournaments got started Thursday night in best of 3 series. And Harrisburg made quick work of the first game with SF West as they rolled to an 11-0 win. Harrisburg is now 20-12 for the summer. Jack Riley hit a 3-run HR and later had an RBI for the Gold team.

As for the top team in the state. SF East hosted Sturgis at Harmodon Park. They came into the game with a 36-8 record. And this was a hard-fought win for East as they edged Sturgis 3-1 in a pitcher’s dual. Myles Rees was excellent on the mound for SF East.

