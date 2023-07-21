Riggs likes having home field for what should be a great playoff game for Storm with Massachusetts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Thanks to a thrilling win Saturday over Massachusetts and Quad Cities loss at Tulsa, the Storm will be a first round home game in the playoffs after all.

The Storm will get the play the Pirates for the second time in a week. And Kurtiss Riggs knows his team will have to be near perfect again, especially when it comes to turnovers.

The Pirates are one of the most physical teams in the league, but the Storm should come in with plenty of momentum and confidence.

Plus they have the home field advantage.

Storm Head Coach Coach/GM Kurtiss Riggs says, “I think the fans, if they come out they’re going to see two really good football teams. And it’s going to be a very competitive football game. Where it’s going to be is our defense, they lead the league in interceptions. When they can get some turnovers and extra possessions for our offense which is really good, that’s going to be the difference.”

The Storm are playing their best football of the year at the right time. The winner of the game Saturday will most likely travel to Frisco, home of the league’s most talented team.

