South Dakota breaks record for lowest unemployment rate

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to Gov. Kristi Noem’s office on Friday, South Dakota has broken the record for the lowest unemployment rate in United States history.

The record-breaking unemployment rate in June was 1.8%.

“South Dakotans are the hardest working folks I know, and this record low unemployment rate is proof of that,” said Gov. Noem. “South Dakota is setting an example for the rest of the nation. We are showing that work ethic and traditional American values still have a place in the United States of America.”

Gov. Noem’s office reports the state currently has more than 24,000 job openings.

“Unemployment in South Dakota is the lowest that this country has ever seen,” said South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation Secretary Marcia Hultman.

Hultman credited South Dakotan workers for the state’s economic success and stated there has been a strong response to the governor’s Freedom Works Here workforce campaign, which seeks to attract more workers to the state.

More information about the South Dakota labor market can be viewed here.

